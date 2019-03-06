Papa Johns

Papa John’s Announce New Pizza Flavor: Chicken and Waffles

March 6, 2019

By Reanna Hilario

Mhmm… Did somebody say chicken and waffles? Or did we hear pizza?

Papa John’s says: Why not both?

Last week, Papa John’s announced they will be debuting a Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles pizza to their menu. This decision comes from a twitter poll that asked their followers what kind of specialty pizza they wanted to see on the menu.

The pizza will be topped with chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese, and spicy honey. This new pizza flavor is set to be featured on their menus later this year. See more HERE.

