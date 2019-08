5. When Shawn calls us Senorita. Swoooooon!

Video of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

4. When Shawn stopped by and talked to McCabe and dropped some life advice.

Video of Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Released 'In My Blood' & 'Lost In Japan' Back To Back

3. When Shawn stops by and takes pics with our squad!

2. When Shawn performed at our We Can Survive 2018

AND he brought out Khalid to perform their song 'Youth'

1. When Shawn answers some rapid fire questions and shares some fun facts about himself!