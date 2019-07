It's been 9 years of One Direction and we are all kinds of emotional today. We put together the best 9 music videos of One Direction in a playlist so you can re-live the days of being a Directioner. What's your favorite One Direction song of all time?

Watch the full list here.

Video of One Direction - Best Song Ever

Video of One Direction - Night Changes

Video of One Direction - Kiss You (Official)

Video of One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful (Official Video)

Video of One Direction - Live While We're Young

Video of One Direction - One Thing

Video of One Direction - Little Things

Video of One Direction - Story of My Life