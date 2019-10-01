October National Holidays You Should Know About
There's more to October than just Halloween!
We've made it easy for you to stay on top of the National/International/World holidays and unofficial celebration days for the month of October!
In additional to the National Holidays, the month of October is also celebrating Bat Appreciation Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, LGBT History Month, Vegetarian Month and more!
Check out all the reasons to celebrate every day in October:
Oct 1
International Coffee Day
World Vegetarian Day
National Hair Day
National Homemade Cookies Day
International Day of Older Persons
National Black Dog Day
National Eat Fruit At Work Day
Oct 2
International Day of Non-Violence
National Custodian Day
National Name Your Car Day
National Walk and Bike to School Day
National Pumpkin Seed Day
National Coffee with a Cop Day
Oct 3
National Boyfriend Day
Mean Girls Day
National Kevin Day
National Poetry Day
Oct 4
National Cinnamon Roll Day
National Crunchy Taco Day
National Vodka Day
World Animal Day
World Smile Day
National Golf Lovers Day
Oct 5
National Get Funky Day
National Kiss a Wrestler Day
National Do Something Nice Day
World Teachers Day
Oct 6
National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day
National Noodle Day
National Mad Hatter Day
National Coaches Day
National Plus Size Appreciation Day
World Cerebral Palsy Day
Oct 7
National Frappe Day
Oct 8
National Fluffernutter Day
Oct 9
National Pet Obesity Day
World Post Day
Oct 10
National Cake Decorating Day
World Mental Health Day
National Hug a Drummer Day
Oct 11
National Coming Out Day
National Sausage Pizza Day
Oct 12
National Farmers Day
National Pulled Pork Day
Oct 13
National No Bra Day
Oct 14
National Dessert Day
National Kick Butt Day
Oct 15
National I Love Lucy Day
National Cheese Curd Day
National Grouch Day
National Mushroom Day
Oct 16
National Boss's Day
Global Cat Day
Oct 17
National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
National Pasta Day
International ShakeOut Day
National Pay Back a Friend Day
Oct 18
National Chocolate Cupcake Day
National No Beard Day
Oct 19
National New Friends Day
National Fetch Day
Oct 20
Sweetest Day
International Sloth Day
Oct 21
Back to the Future Day
International Day of the Nacho
National Apple Day
National Reptile Awareness Day
Oct 22
National Nut Day
International Stuttering Awareness Day
Oct 23
National Boston Cream Pie Day
National Croc Day
Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day
Oct 24
National Bolgna Day
Oct 25
National I Care About You Day
National Greasy Foods Day
World Pasta Day
National Breadstick Day
National Chicken Fried Steak Day
Oct 26
National Pumpkin Day
Oct 27
National American Beer Day
National Black Cat Day
National Pit Bull Awareness Day
Oct 28
National Chocolate Day
National Cat Day
Oct 29
National Internet Day
National Oatmeal Day
Oct 30
National Checklist Day
National Text Your Ex Day
National Candy Corn Day
Oct 31
Halloween
National Caramel Apple Day
National Magic Day
National Doorbell Day
National Knock-Knock Jokes Day
National Holiday List Dates Pulled From: nationaldaycalendar.com and nationaltoday.com