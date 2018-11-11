Nicki Minaj Didn't Hold Anything Back for People's Choice Awards
By Nicole Slater
Nicki Minaj kept it 100 at the 2018 People's Choice Awards with a sultry performance and a shocking revelation about Michael B. Jordan. She walked away with Best Album and Female Artist of 2018.
"Shoutout to Donatella for making me this custom Versace, and shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s gonna be taking it off of me tonight," Minaj said after accepting the Female Artist of 2018 award.
.NICKIMINAJ calling out MichaelBJordan at #PCAs is everything ---- pic.twitter.com/wxwCzqqc2D— Romance_Guide (@romance_guide) November 12, 2018
Her performance of "Dip (Remix)" with Tyga was ON FIRE!
@NICKIMINAJ ---------- pic.twitter.com/I98fW3uh8x— Jae (@jaeforeva) November 12, 2018
Her stange presence is unmatched #PCAs pic.twitter.com/i3Cj3QhwNw— Nicolas™---- (@itsnicolasze) November 12, 2018
Nicki even had a comment about BFF Kim Kardashian-West's assets.
My boo ------ Nicki Minaj mentions 'Kim Kardashian's a**' at People's Choice Awards— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 12, 2018
With all that fire, it's no wonder Nicki Minaj snagged two People's Choice Awards tonight!
Congratulations @NICKIMINAJ for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheAlbum of 2018! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/WgvvTxg3KD— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018
Congratulations @NICKIMINAJ for winning The E! People's Choice Award for #TheFemaleArtist of 2018! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/8rlxlH9n88— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018