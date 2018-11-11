Nicki Minaj Didn't Hold Anything Back for People's Choice Awards

By Nicole Slater

Nicki Minaj kept it 100 at the 2018 People's Choice Awards with a sultry performance and a shocking revelation about Michael B. Jordan. She walked away with Best Album and Female Artist of 2018.

"Shoutout to Donatella for making me this custom Versace, and shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s gonna be taking it off of me tonight," Minaj said after accepting the Female Artist of 2018 award.

Her performance of "Dip (Remix)" with Tyga was ON FIRE!

Nicki even had a comment about BFF Kim Kardashian-West's assets.

My boo ------ Nicki Minaj mentions 'Kim Kardashian's a**' at People's Choice Awards

https://t.co/pmgVxOefxb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 12, 2018

With all that fire, it's no wonder Nicki Minaj snagged two People's Choice Awards tonight!