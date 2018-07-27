Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: Engaged!

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s summer 2018, and love is in the air: celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting married.

According to People, the pair got engaged on Chopra’s 36th birthday during a trip to London.

Jonas, ever the romantic, shut down a Tiffany’s store to buy his beloved the perfect engagement ring.

News of the engagement comes as Ali Abbas Zafar, the director on Chopra’s latest project, Bharat, tweeted that she would no longer be part of the film, and that “the reason is very very special.” He’s also got jokes, adding that “She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her …” Oh, Ali—behave!

It’s been a whirlwind romance for the still-new couple, who started dating in May of this year. They’ve been very public with their courtship, spotted having date nights in both New York and also Los Angeles, where they were seen taking in a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show.

Everyone here at Entercom Radio couldn’t be happier for the lovely couple. And how gorgeous are those kids going to be?! Ah, love…

