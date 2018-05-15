Edgar Meets Animals From San Diego Zoo Safari Park's Walkabout Australia Exhibit

The all-new Walkabout Australia at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park explores the unique species of Australia, how they interact with humans that share their world, and the challenges they face in finding water, food, and shelter in a changing environment. The 3.6-acre Walkabout Australia habitat, representing Australia’s rural landscapes, opens summer 2018!

Walkabout Australia will take you through four different types of environments: the Savanna, the Rain Forest, the Billabong, and Devil’s Marbles. Featured animals include Western gray kangaroos, red-necked wallabies, brush turkeys, radjah shelducks, freckled ducks, magpie geese, double-wattled cassowary, Matschie’s tree kangaroo, kookaburra, red-breasted cockatoos, echidna, sugar gliders and wombats.

Edgar from The New Guys recently hung out with Zookeeper Rick and some of the animals from the Walkabout Australia exhibit. Check out what happened!