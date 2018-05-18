BTS Celebrate 'Fake Love' Release with The New Guys!

How did BTS celebrate the release of their brand new single, "Fake Love?" They stopped by 97.1 AMP Radio to hang out with The New Guys!

On the BTS Purple Ribbon Army...

When we saw it the first time, we were so surprised because no one ever let them do it, they did it themselves, so it was crazy. So it was very safe, very clean, and you know we could see that and we could smile to them.

On how they would describe 'Fake Love'...

'Fake Love,' It's lit!

On the message behind 'Fake Love'...

The name of the song is 'Fake Love,' right? So we're saying if you're not true to yourself, you might lose the love.

On who they would like to remix 'Fake Love' with...

I think Drake's gonna be perfect. [Childish] Gambino!

Their message to their U.S. BTS Army...

Thank you so much for everything. You made us what we are today. Remember, we love you.