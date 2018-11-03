Hunter Martin / Stringer

Netflix Knows What You Want: A Documentary Series About Dogs

By Erin Thibeau

November 3, 2018

Netflix is giving the people what they want, heartwarming stories about man's best friend. 

The streaming service dropped a trailer for its new documentary series "Dogs" this week. The series is billed as "six stories of unconditional love between humans and their best friends" and arrives on Netflix November 16. 

Watch the tearjerking trailer for "Dogs" below. 

The trailer made a lot of people pretty emotional. See some of the reactions on social media below:

We're not crying, you're crying! We'll see you back here for fluffy hugs after November 16th.

Related: Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in November

Tags: 
Netflix
Dogs

Recent On-Demand Audio
11.02.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Admits She Regrets That Her Husband Is Her Only Partner! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Lil Duval Got His Baby Daddy Knowledge Tested In  Our ’Is He The Father’ Game! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Argued About Pokemon On A Radio Speed Date!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
11.02.18 Brian Is Traumatized by The “Daddy Finger” Song! ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio