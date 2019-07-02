Getty Images

Miley Cyrus Covers Metallica and Nine Inch Nails at Glastonbury Festival

Ashley O returns in the UK

July 2, 2019

By: Anthony Capobianco

(WAAF) - This year's Glastonbury Festival was booked to the sky with some of the biggest names in music. While rock and metal was represented by artists like Bring Me The Horizon, Baby Metal, The Killers, and Vampire Weekend, pop singer Miley Cyrus implemented some rock into her set as well.

Cyrus performed a pop version (and later a rock version) of "Head Like A Hole" as her Black Mirror alter ego, Ashley O, during her Glastonbury set.

She also performed her own cover of "Nothing Else Matters" by Metallica.

This isn't the first time Cyrus has stepped into rock waters. Earlier in 2019, she performed "Hunger Strike" by Temple of the Dog at the Chris Cornell tribute concert.

Tags: 
Miley Cyrus
Metallica
Nine Inch Nails
Black Mirror
rock

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Sleeping Nekkid, Vintage Naked Butts, and Rude Nicknames - HERE WE GO - Edgar Brian and Chelsea AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Is Producer Brad Late or Missing & Speed Dating Live On Your Radio - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: How Late is Your Culture & Do You Want Your Social Media Erased - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Is Chelsea About To Get Cheated On & Missed Connections You're Glad You Missed - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: What’s Your Worst Blindside Breakup Story & Who Did You Dirty? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio