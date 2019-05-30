Yes That's "Old Town Road" in the First Trailer for 'Rambo: Last Blood'

Rambo returns to theaters this September

May 30, 2019
Michael Cerio
Categories: 
SCREENSHOTS

Sylvester Stallone is gonna ride 'til he can't no more. The 72-year-old actor has released the first teaser trailer for the fifth installment in the Rambo franchise, called Rambo: Last Blood.

"I've lived in a world of death" he says in his gravel growl as the notes of "Old Town Road" from Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus ring out behind him. "All these years I've kept my secrets, but the time has come to face my past."

Related: Lil Nas X Buys Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati to Celebrate "Old Town Road"

The high-octane remix of the viral Country Trap song might be surprising at first, but the western open roads and the actual horses in the scenes from the film actually make it a perfect fit. It's further proof that it's Lil Nas X's world and we're just living in it. "Old Town Road" is currently the number one song in the country. It's been that way for eight weeks. The video for the song has been viewed over 87 million times since it debuted two weeks ago.

According to a release, Rambo: Last Blood finds Vietnam veteran Rambo journeying to Mexico to rescue a friend's daughter from a Mexican cartel. The movie went through several stages following the fourth installment, at one point even being a prequel, with production eventually halted in 2016. However in May of 2018 the film was back on, and filming started in Bulgaria in October. 

Rambo: Last Blood is the sequel to 2008's Rambo, and is directed by Adrian Grunberg. It is in theaters on September 20th.

Tags: 
SCREENSHOTS
Entertainment
movies
Rambo
Lil Nas X

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Is One of The Team Members Secretly Trying to Leave the Show & Who Owes You Money..? Call em Out! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Chelsea Confesses Her Horrific Babysitting Fail To Her Brother & A Listener 'Shocks' Edgar For Being Too Happy! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Did Brian Do His Roommate Dirty & Who Is The Grimiest Person In Studio?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Brian's Letter To Our Veterans AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Mission: Crash #97Parties in 97 Days! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio