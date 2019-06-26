Who Was the First Choice for the Ed Sheeran Role in 'Yesterday'?

This Friday, the world rediscovers the music of The Beatles, in the film Yesterday.

The story of a musician who becomes the only person on earth to remember the iconic group, is directed by Danny Boyle. After waking up in a world that's never heard "A Hard Day's Night" or "All You Need Is Love", Jack finds his own stardom with the music of the Fab Four, leading to fame and fortune and a few new famous friends.

Related: Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B Join Ed Sheeran's 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' Tracklist

One of the artists he meets along the way is Ed Sheeran. The "I Don't Care" singer stars as... Ed Sheeran. After hearing Jack on TV he invites him along as his opening act, and offers wisdom inside the studio. "Let me just give you this advice" Sheeran says confidently while recording the classic "Hey Jude."

"Song title... Hey Dude."

Sheeran makes sense for the English director, but he wasn't the director's first choice for the film. “He teased us rotten because he found out we’d asked Chris Martin first, so he never let us forget that,” Boyle tells NME. “He accused us of asking Harry Styles second, which isn’t true, but we did ask Chris Martin first, so he teases us rotten about that but he gives as good as he gets.”

The Coldplay singer was the first choice for the film, but the role would ultimately end up being played by Sheeran, who Boyle explained goes through a bit of teasing within the script. “He’s got a good sense of humor which he needed to have otherwise it could have been quite unpleasant," he added.

On July 12th, Sheeran will release his No.6 Collaborations Project, featuring 15 songs with 22 guests. The set will include his "I Don't Care" hit with Justin Bieber, and his Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock collaboration, "Cross Me." Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and Eminem are also set to be a part of the album, his first since ÷ (Divide) dropped in 2017. You can find the full list of tracks here.