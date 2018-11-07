Watch Halsey Deliver An Emotional Cover Of Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams"

Halsey stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and offered up another touching tune about a toxic relationship on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old singer has been taking over Europe lately, first with her soaking and soulful perfomance of "Without Me" at this weekend's MTV EMAs, and now with her take on Juice WRLD's star-making song "Lucid Dreams." Backed by only a guitar, Halsey wrung out all of the emotion from the track with her voice shifting from a faint quiver to a dominate force.

Halsey took the same minimalist approach to her own "Without Me", rising above the arrangement and offering an impressive performance of her latest hit.

