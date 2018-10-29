Watch A Couple Get Engaged During A Twenty One Pilots Concert

When planning a proposal, it’s important to get the moment exactly right.

Your favorite band a few feet away and confetti raining from the sky is pretty strong start.

As twenty one pilots brought their Bandito Tour to Uniondale, NY on Saturday, the scene was perfect for Korey Costa to pop the question to his fellow fan and girlfriend Talia Carr. The moment was thankfully caught on camera for us to have all the feels.

never in my wildest dreams did i think i would get engaged in the pit at a twenty one pilots show let alone have the proposal go viral what is my life i’m so happy — talia (@talscarr) October 28, 2018

hi! that was @talscarr and myself. thanks for sharing in our moment -- pic.twitter.com/CN4aSGGjPR — skyward spiral (@koreycosta) October 28, 2018

You never know what’s going to happen at a twenty one pilots show. The band is celebrating their latest album Trench by making their way around the world with a brand new experience. The Bandito Tour swings from full-scale sensory assault to intimate moments at the piano with ease, weaving their new songs in effortlessly to an already exciting set.

This weekend the duo released the first episode of their tour diary, including footage from their rehearsals and an injury to drummer Josh Dun.

The Bandito Tour continues into 2019. You can find all of the dates here.