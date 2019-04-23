Vans Teases a 'Harry Potter' Collection Is Coming

Calling all wizards and muggles, Vans has a magical collection coming soon.

On Monday the company announced their upcoming Harry Potter collection, complete with footwear, apparel, and accessories.

On their site they have launched a sign-up section, featuring hypnotic designs representing the four houses. Buried in the spiraling patterns are the symbols for Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff.

Earlier this month, Vans released a collaboration with David Bowie. Four exclusive shoes featured designs from four of his most iconic albums. It follows Vans collections featuring Led Zeppelin, Metallica, and Peanuts.