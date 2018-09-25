Travis Scott Honors Mac Miller During Freestyle

The tributes continue for the 26-year-old rapper

September 25, 2018
Michael Cerio
Travis Scott

© Press Association

As the Hip Hop community continues to mourn the passing of Mac Miller, the tributes continue from artists around the country.

This weekend Travis Scott became the latest to speak out about the Pittsburgh MC, discussing his love for Miller during a freestyle at his Las Vegas show this weekend. "Mac Miller I love you" Scott sang. "Always be my boy."

Related: A Tribute to Mac Miller, Remembering the Rapper Who Shook up a Hip-Hop Generation

Miller died on September 7th after a reported overdose. 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Mac Miller
Travis Scott

Recent On-Demand Audio
9.25.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener’s Ex Pretended His Sidepiece Was His Stepsister! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Bought A Fake Baby Bump & Fooled The Entire Family As Revenge! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
If You Have A Child With An Ex, How Do You Handle Experiences w/ Your Kid & The New Partner? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
9.25.18 Brian’s Murdery Accent May Be The Best Thing You’ll Hear All Day.. ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio