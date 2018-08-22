Teachers Bringing Drake And Cardi B To The Classroom
“Kiki, do you love reading?”
Hey there youths, we like music too.
Continuing a lifelong tradition of trying to relate by turning cool stuff educational, teachers have been quoting Drake and Cardi B for Back-To-School messages across the country.
Across Twitter, pictures of bulletin boards featuring lyrics from “In My Feelings” and Cardi B memes have been popping up. Questions to Kiki about love and riding, have been replaced by reading and going to college. A classic image of Cardi B has been used to promote SAT scores and GPA. How far away are we from being “Boo’d Up” with biology?
Great first day back at #BusbeeElementary! This is going to be a great year! The #Bulldogs are up to the challenge! #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/8pAiyCjVjq— Busbee Elementary (@BusbeeCorbett) August 21, 2018
Ty @Drake & @iamcardib this #AVID school year will be LIT!!! pic.twitter.com/3hChHCPduq— Lakisha Pope (@Lakisha213) August 21, 2018
Speaking our kids’ language. Kiki, do you love Nieman? ❤️-- #KidsDeserveIt pic.twitter.com/px9uo3XzN4— Nieman Elementary (@Nieman512) August 17, 2018
Kiki, are you reading? DHS librarian, Mrs. Nations is ready for our Broncos to come back and visit the library. #DHSBroncoPride #firstdayofschool pic.twitter.com/lzjCxG38z0— DaytonBroncos1 (@daytonbroncos1) August 15, 2018
DO IT FOR THE CULTURE & CLASSROOM: So has Cardi B seen this? It’s hanging outside of a classroom! Salute to the teacher who is using cultural influences to inspire her classroom! @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/JfkALVphu5— Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) August 22, 2018
Drake is currently out of the classroom and out on tour with Migos. The “Nice For What” singer had a stop in his hometown of Toronto Tuesday night where be brought out Travis Scott for their track off of ASTROWORLD.
Drake brought out @trvisXX in Toronto tonight for “Sicko Mode”. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/qVOiBzORKq— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 22, 2018