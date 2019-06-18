See What Joe Jonas Said About Sophie Turner’s Gorgeous 'Vogue' Cover

The 'Game Of Thrones' star is elegant on her first cover

June 18, 2019
Michael Cerio

All hail the Queen of the North.

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has landed on the cover of Vogue for the first time, and it's glorious. "I’ve never been more honored" she wrote about the Vogue China cover. "I’m beyond honored and excited."

Related: 'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Kicks Off Bachelorette Wig Party With Her Girlfriends

Looking stunning in leather and lace, the reactions to Turner's cover have been pouring in from fans, perhaps none bigger than from husband Joe Jonas. "SWEET BABY JESUS" he wrote in the comments with a heart-eyed emoji.

Turner and Jonas got married earlier this year in Las Vegas, with Joe admitting last month that Diplo ruined the surprise. "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'Gram more than a 13-year-old" the "Sucker" singer explained. "He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters."

The summer keeps heating up for Sophie Turner, who recently wrapped eight seasons of Game Of Thrones and just released the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix. In a recent interview with an Austrailian radio station, singer Boy George has even asked for her to play him in his upcoming biopic. “When I was 17, I would have loved to have been her” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. Turner has already responded, tweeting "I'm SO down."

Tags: 
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas
Jonas Brothers

