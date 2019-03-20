SCREENSHOTS: The 'Stranger Things 3' Trailer Is Here With Mall Madness and a New Monster

"We're not kids anymore"

March 20, 2019
Michael Cerio
Things are changing in Hawkins. 

The trailer for Stranger Things 3 arrived on Wednesday, and everyone has pulled their summer clothes out of storage. Chief Hopper is rocking fresh threads, the pool is open, and Eleven finally has some real girlfriends. It's summertime, and the living is scary. With basement games of D&D being replaced by hangouts at the mall, the kids are in a hurry to grow up while Dustin hopes to hold on. But something is still lurking, and the upside down is still storming the sky.

Featuring the creepiest version possible of The Who's "Baba O'Riley", the 4th Of July is filled with real, dangerous fireworks and a frightening new monster in the halls. 

Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4th on Netflix.

