Another Royal Baby Is On The Way, The Internet Reacts

Coming Spring 2019

October 15, 2018
Michael Cerio
Prince Harry And The Duchess Of Sussex

© Press Association

There is baby success in Sussex, as the Duke and Duchess have announced they are expecting for spring of 2019.

After a wedding in May, Harry and Meghan wasted no time in growing the Royal family, with their first child due for next year. 

The couple is currently in Sydney for a sixteen day visit across Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. The Prince and the former Suits star are already setting the internet ablaze with hot takes. First there's the timing, with some recognizing that the baby and the Brexit are possibly coming at the same time.

To those remembering the Duchess' past roles.

And one sad piglet.

Always the Piglet, never the Duchess. The baby will be the seventh in line to the British throne.

 

Tags: 
prince harry
Meghan Markle
royal baby
Royal Family

