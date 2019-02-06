Pink Reveals Her Album 'Hurts To Be Human' Is Coming Soon, Previews First Single "Walk Me Home"

Fresh from her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Pink has revealed plans for the next era during her appearance on Ellen.

"I think it comes out in April" she said as Ellen asked the singer about her new album.

Related: Watch Pink Receive Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hurts To Be Human will be out this spring, and features the song "Walk Me Home" which will be out, "I think in two weeks." Though unsure of the timing, Pink will shoot a video for the single with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey next week. Gracey and Pink recently worked together as she covered "A Million Dreams" for the movie's reimagined soundtrack.

Watch above as she offers up a brief a capella sample of the song.

Elsewhere on Ellen, the two talk about the inspiration behind Pink's songs, as the singer joked about the pain that goes into her writing. "If I was truly happy I would be useless."

Beautiful Trauma was the last release from the "What About Us" singer, and it is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at this weekend's 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.