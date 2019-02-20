Pink Finds Hope on the Epic "Walk Me Home"

From her upcoming 8th studio album 'Hurts 2B Human'

February 20, 2019
Michael Cerio
Pink

Kevork Djansezian / Stringer

As P!nk received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month, we got a sneak preview of the gift about to come.

After the "What About Us" singer was honored by Ellen DeGeneres at the ceremony, she sat with her on her show and revealed the first glimpse of "Walk Me Home." On the spot, P!nk offered up a brief a capella sample of the song, saying that it would be a part of her upcoming album called Hurts 2B Human. Now the full song has arrived, dressed in much bigger and bolder fashion than the preview she gave on Ellen.

Related: Thanksgiving Stress Caused Pink to Slash Husband Carey Hart's Tires

Over marching drums, P!nk sings about clinging to the good with a world of wrong happening outside, hoping to be a positive power as exterior forces swirl around her. It's a big epic song, with P!nk and her dynamic voice standing in the center of it all. It is a sweeping, emotional moment of music. It's the kind of song that has become her specialty.

P!nk also revealed on Ellen that she was shooting a video for the single with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey. Gracey and P!nk recently worked together as she covered "A Million Dreams" for the movie's reimagined soundtrack.

Hurts 2B Human will be the eighth studio album from P!nk. It's due out this April.

 

Tags: 
pop
Pink
Walk Me Home

Recent On-Demand Audio
What Truly Causes One To Repeatedly Cheat?! We Hear From A Professional - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
2.20.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The American Cancer Society Surprises Brian’s Brother Pat In Studio! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Fears She’s Going To Turn Into A Cat Lady! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
How Do You Think Brian Would Sound As Ja Rule?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio