This Man Invented an Ever-Lasting Electronic Flower as a Present for His Wife

It's almost Valentine's Day and you might be feeling good about your upcoming plans, until along comes a guy on Twitter to put us all to shame with a gift he invented for his wife.

Jiří Praus from the Czech Republic built his wife a mechanical tulip, one that illuminates and glows, opening with just the swipe of a hand. When you caress the "leaf" of the flower, it blooms in various colors, lighting up the room. Not content to get a good gift, Praus seems to have invented the best gift. Take a look.

These spider web effects were totally unplanned but incredible to look at. #mechflower pic.twitter.com/Cax0iw2PoQ — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

The whole thing has us rethinking this Outback Gift Card. Does anyone know if you can do prime shipping from the Czech Republic?

Jiří Praus does happen to have a store where he sells these amazing inventions, you can check it out here for next year.