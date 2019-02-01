A Look at Ludacris, Lil Jon, and 21 Savage Inside the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Ludacris warned us that his party was going to be big, and he did not disappoint. We've now got the pictures to prove it, as the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA Sports Bowl Welcome to Atlanta party brought the fire to this year's SBLIII host city that it always deserved.

The "Stand Up" MC brought together some Hip Hop elite for the evening, including 21 Savage, T.I., Migos, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and many more. This is the halftime that Hotlanta deserved.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest continues tonight with performances by Aerosmith and Post Malone, and on Saturday with Bruno Mars and Cardi B, but first a few of our favorite shots from Thursday's kickoff to Super Bowl weekend.

GETTY IMAGES for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest and EA Sports Bowl

The show also included appearances from Young Jeezy, Ciara, and Jermaine Dupri​. Check out some video from the event below, and find more details here.

There's a real halftime show as well, with Maroon 5 featuring Travis Scott and Big Boi.