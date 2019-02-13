Lizzo Bares All For New Album Cover
'Cuz I Love You' is out on April 19th
Lizzo has been gaining steam since her single "Juice" was released last month.
The unapologetic soul-pop banger has been spreading, thanks to an infectious hook, joyous bounce, and a nostalgic and hilarious music video. After years of building, the time seems prime for Lizzo to level up. Her sassy ans strong approach to pop music deserves a bigger spotlight, and the inescapable flavor of "Juice" seems like a perfect entry point.
Tuesday Lizzo revealed the cover to her upcoming album, Cuz I Love You. Her third album is due out on April 19th.
Cuz I Love You | 4/19/2019 pic.twitter.com/0LZj9ONCOH— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) February 12, 2019
In addition to the new album, Lizzo will go on tour in April, starting with a performance at Coachella. You can find the full list of dates here.
The singer will also release the album's title track later this week. You can watch a preview below.
My favorite song is dropping tomorrow. I love it so much I named my album after it.
Sign up to be the first to see it here: https://t.co/aCKgcXA4zU pic.twitter.com/QvfxbHfxao
‘Cuz I Love You’ ❤️ Drops Tomorrow!— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) February 13, 2019