LISTEN: Troye Sivan Unleashes The Sweet And Sentimental “Animal”

Another look at ‘Bloom’ before it drops on August 31st

August 9, 2018
Michael Cerio
Troye Sivan

Phillip Faraone / Stringer

“An ode to the boy I love” sings Troye Sivan on the just released “Animal”

The slow-burning ballad is dedicated to Sivan’s boyfriend Jacob Bixenman.

“I want you all to myself, don’t leave none for nobody else” gushes Sivan on the tender tune.

The song is the last single before the release of Sivan’s new album Bloom, which is due out on August 31st.

After the album’s release, Troye will be on tour starting September 21st in Texas. Check out all the dates here.

Related: Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande Share “Dance To This” Video

Tags: 
Troye Sivan
animal
Bloom

Recent On-Demand Audio
Do You Possess The Top Qualities Guys Are Looking For In Women?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Go On A Date w/ Someone Who Already Canceled 3 Times?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Your Own Sibling Ratted You Out For Cheating?!- AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.8.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Found Out He Wasn’t The Father After The Baby Shower! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio