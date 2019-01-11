Lauren Jauregui Reveals the Meaning Behind Her Hot New Temptress Track "More Than That"

"More Than That" is a "sassy little joint" according to Lauren Jauregui, who reveals the inspiration for her second single in our exclusive interview above.

After kicking of a new era in October with "Expectations", Jauregui continues to ratchet up anticipation for her debut solo album. She has done it again on "More Than That", a mesmerizing track in which Jauregui does the delicate dance of being enticing but unavailable, trading forbidden looks from across the room but ultimately sending them on their way. She's sensual and alluring as she walks up to the line, flirtatiously flexing that vivacious voice as she steps into the role of the temptress.

When we talked with Jauregui, she went deeper into the meaning behind "More Than That." Watch above as Lauren explains the human nature behind the song and where on the relationship timeline with Ty Dolla $ign she wrote the empowering anthem.

Jauregui also gave us a personal meet-and-greet with true queen Gracie, her 5-month-old teacup French Bulldog. Check out the video below to learn about her pet parenting skills, and the silent-but-deadly thing Gracie does that Lauren always gets blamed for.