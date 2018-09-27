Lady Gaga's Mom Speaks At The UN About Mental Health

Gaga and her mom founded the Born This Way Foundation

September 27, 2018
Michael Cerio
Cynthia Germanotta And Lady Gaga

Christopher Polk / Staff

The mother of Mother Monster is working to make mental health a priority.

Lady Gaga's mom Cynthia Germanotta spoke at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, discussing the continued work of their Born This Way Foundation and their efforts to support mental health.

Gaga and her mom have always been active advocates for mental health, and their foundation serves to empower young people and address issues important to their wellbeing. Germanotta's speech was in part to further that mission, as well as to help launch the United for Global Mental Health initiative. The organization hopes to get more institutions, governments, and communities to commit greater resources to improving mental health.

"The time is now to act on mental health and ensure it is a global priority" Germanotta said in a tweet.

Lady Gaga echoed her support for her mom and the organization, saying on twitter, "let's make mental health a global priority and teach the world the importance of kindness."

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. 

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org

 

 

 

 

