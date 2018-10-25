Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Come Through To Pick A Lit Pumpkin

"Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?"

October 25, 2018
Michael Cerio

© Admedia, Inc | © Raymona Pooler | Dreamstime.com

He holds it together, he's the glue. 

That Travis Scott boast goes beyond hip hop, it extends to family excursions in the pumpkin patch too.

The ASTROWORLD artist and Kylie Jenner brought their baby Stormi out to the farm to pick the perfect pumpkin for Halloween. Stormi was serving looks in some baby-sized Supreme and camouflage pants, while dad wore a matching jacket. The search for a lit gourd took the family to the hay bales to pause for some sweet pictures.

first pumpkin patch --

Travis Scott
Astroworld
Kylie Jenner

