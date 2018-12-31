Justin Bieber Has His Own Line of Hotel Slippers, Good Luck Getting a Pair

The first item from his 'Drew House' collection

December 31, 2018
Michael Cerio
Justin Bieber

Nicholas Hunt / Staff

Is it too late now to buy slippers?

It is. 

Justin Bieber's "Cheap Hotel Slippers" from his Drew House line sold out in minutes after their release, and have become coveted footwear across the internet. The 4.99 white fleece slippers are the first from Biebs apparel line, which is described as "a place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye" according to their site.

View this post on Instagram

@drewhouse

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

No other items are currently available on the site at this time, but Hailey Bieber was lucky enough to score a pair before they sold out. Drew is Bieber's middle name, and the singer has been spotted sporting other outfits with the company logo throughout the year. Who knows what the future might bring. Robes, hair dryers, the sky is the limit.

