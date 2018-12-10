How Much Did Beyoncé Charge To Play A Pre-Wedding Party?

There is rich, and then there is "I got Beyoncé to play my daughter's wedding" rich.

Mukesh Ambani is the latter, checking in at a net worth of 45.1 billion dollars. His oil and gas company makes him the richest man in India, and when it came time for his daughter to get married, Ambani did some financial flexing.

For a pre-wedding party for the bride Isha Ambani, Queen Bey herself performed.

The wedding and the three day extravaganza that precedes it spared no expense. According to sources, guests were flown in on chartered flights into Mumbai, and the wedding invitations themselves included a necklace with precious stones, worth over 4,000 dollars each. With that much money being thrown around you have to wonder, what does Beyoncé charge to perform at a wedding?

No knock to DJs Unlimited and their sick speaker stand lights, but Beyoncé is the greatest wedding entertainment of all time. That being said, she has to be the most expensive. It has not bee revealed what the price tag was to be blessed by the "Crazy In Love" singer, but history might lead the way.

According to The Guardian, Beyoncé once played a private gig for New Year's Eve in St. Barts. That performance was reportedly for 2 million dollars, and it was 2009, before she had completely ascended to Queen status. Elsewhere, Time has suggested that Bey likely received close to 3 million dollars for her historic Coachella set, but that's a concert and a quick commute.

So how much is it? 5 million? 10 million?

The truth is, asking how much money someone makes is kind of gross, and we are slightly disappointed in ourselves. But then we remember it's Beyoncé, and we would trade anyone at our wedding to see "XO" sung right to us. Sorry Mom. Bow down.