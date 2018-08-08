‘House Of Cards’ Confirms Final Season Release Date

New Season, New President

August 8, 2018
Michael Cerio
Robin Wright

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

Netflix has revealed the release date for the final season of House Of Cards.

The drama was forced to shut down production after allegations of sexual misconduct concerning Kevin Spacey, but the star was fired and the series moved on with Robin Wright featured in the lead role.

With Claire Underwood moving into the President’s seat, the show has adopted the hashtag #MyTurn and revealed their upcoming release of November 2nd in a tweet on Tuesday.

The sixth and final season of House Of Cards has also added Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane to the cast.

house of cards
Kevin Spacey
Robin Wright

