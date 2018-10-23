Get Lost In RM From BTS' "Forever Rain" Video

From the new bilingual seven-track playlist 'mono.'

RM of BTS is back with his second solo effort, a seven-track playlist titled mono.

One of the main forces behind the boy band phenomenon, RM shines on mono. with some atmospheric world-building, weaving his way through two languages and showing skills in any style he sinks into. Perhaps the fast-paced life of BTS has effected RM, as he rhymes about sadness along with the lush melodies. It's a huge step forward for the already critically acclaimed MC.

Below is the track list for mono., as well as the video for playlist-closer "forever rain." Watch the affecting animation and get lost in the beauty. 

  1. tokyo
  2. seoul
  3. moonchild
  4. badbye featuring eAeon
  5. uhgood
  6. everythingoes featuring NELL
  7. forever rain

This is the first album from BTS since the release of Love Yourself: Answer in August. The 26-track double disc album was the conclusion of the Love Yourself trilogy. The new playlist mono. from RM is available here.

