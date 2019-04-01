Drake, Rihanna, and More React to the Death of Nipsey Hussle

There has been an outpouring of tributes and memories since the death of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles outside of his Marathon Clothing store. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hussle was shot multiple times, and two others were wounded in the incident. No information was immediately know about the shooter.

Hours earlier Hussle tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

Hussle's debut album Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year.

News of the tragic event spread quickly Sunday night, with many artists, athletes, and fans sharing their thoughts and honoring the GRAMMY-nominated rapper. "My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this" wrote Drake on Instagram. "You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam. Nobody ever talks down on your name, you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g."

"This doesn’t make any sense!" added Rihanna in a post. "My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!"

Hussle had become a real force for change in the community. Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff explained Sunday night that the two had a meeting set for Monday to "talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids."

You can read reaction from Cardi B, J. Cole, Justin Bieber, and more below.

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. ---- https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired ---- prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

------------‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! -------- — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019