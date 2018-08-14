Charlie Puth Performs A Mini-Concert For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The three song set you didn’t see on TV

August 14, 2018
Michael Cerio
Charlie Puth

© Press Association

Charlie Puth had our “Attention” Monday night as the singer stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

He even extended his stay off the air with a mini-concert you couldn’t see on TV.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Puth Talks College, Spaghetti, Being Shirtless & More

The Voicenotes star performed three cuts from his new album on Kimmel’s outdoor stage for an “exclusive off air” concert.

In case you missed it, we had a chance to catch up with Charlie last week where he told us about returning to the small club where he first played music, and the art of being shirtless on stage.

Tags: 
Charlie Puth
Voicenotes

Recent On-Demand Audio
8.14.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are You Thrilled Your Children Are Going Back To School?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Parents Thank Teachers For Taking Their Kids Back! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Want To Know About Your Partner’s Shady Past? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.13.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio