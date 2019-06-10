BTS Member Jungkook Dancing to Billie Eilish Is a Big Mood

June 10, 2019
Michael Cerio

Today's edition of people we love dancing to Billie Eilish is brought to you be BTS star Jungkook.

The certified dance expert posted a video of himself getting loose to "bad guy", showing off some freestyle flow to the tune from the teen queen.

Last week it was Britney Spears who was feeling the song from the singer's number one album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? With a stuffed snake twirling like a baton, Britney did a dizzying dance for the gram. "Great song!" she wrote. "Made me pick up another snake."

The song is a part of Billie Eilish's debut album, which made her the first artist born in the 2000s to reach the top position. 

Eilish is currently touring with sold out shows across the country. You can find the full list of dates here.

