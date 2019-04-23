Billboard Music Awards: Vote Now for Top Touring Artist
Who played the biggest tour of the year?
After another year of heart-stopping, electrifying live music, someone will be named the Top Touring Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Will it be the family affair of Beyoncé & JAY-Z, back again for the massive On The Run II tour? Maybe it will be Taylor Swift, who took a giant snake around the world and all the way to Netflix for the Reputation Stadium Tour. Could it be Justin Timberlake, who overcame bruised vocal cords to complete the Man Of The Woods Tour, or maybe Bruno Mars who is still out thrilling crowds with his 24k Magic World Tour? Or is it Ed Sheeran, who set records in 2018 for a solo artist, grossing nearly half a billion dollars for the best year-end total in decades?
We could talk tallies and tour dates all day, but the question is which of these 5 shows left a mark on you? Check out photos from these 5 massive tours, and vote below for your favorite.
View this post on Instagram
It’s so hard to believe that tonight will be the last time we wear these costumes, play this set list, do this choreography, and then say goodbye to the Reputation Stadium Tour. Thank you to the crowds that have lit up our year. We do this last one for all of you. ❤️ PS make sure to scream loud for @mariawada and @maho_udo tonight!! Their families are here and this is their hometown show ------------ --: @junsatophoto // @gettyentertainment
The choice is yours. Vote now for your favorite to win Top Touring Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and see who walks away a winner when it happens live from Las Vegas on Wednesday May 1st on NBC.