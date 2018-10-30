The Best Halloween Costumes In Music: See How Rita Ora, Halsey, And More Won Halloween
Before the candy, treat yourself to these celebs going all out
Everyone is someone on Halloween.
This weekend as we were dressing up and heading out to celebrate the most spooky and sensational, horrifying holiday of the year, so were some of our favorite artists. At parties and events around the world, the weekend before Halloween was the perfect occasion for some stars to step out, often dressed as other stars. We love Post Malone, but we might love Rita Ora dressed as Post Malone even more. The same goes for Harry Styles as Elton John, Joe Jonas as his girlfriend Sansa Stark, and everyone who dressed up for Halloween this year. Check out these celebrity costume treats.
Rita Ora
John Legend
Harry Styles
Joe Jonas
another Saturday Nite -- pic.twitter.com/o1FzWWXWf7— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 28, 2018
Ryan Seacrest
Coming to a Haunted Haus near you #AnnaWintour #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/kV3TMbC23N— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 29, 2018
Gabrielle Union
G-Eazy
Harvey Dent / 2 Face pic.twitter.com/jS9jf0jae8— G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) October 28, 2018
Halsey
Miguel
savvy ? pic.twitter.com/YztTVxHMVa— Miguel (@Miguel) October 26, 2018
Lauren Jauregui x Ty Dolla $ign
Daddy’s Lil Monster------— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) October 27, 2018
Harley Quinn & The Joker take Gotham City
New song #Expectations out now if you’re looking to vibe to something sultry this Halloweeeeen✨-- https://t.co/MB1TxLZZIx pic.twitter.com/rfyyyV6ALR