Behind The Scenes At The AMAs: Twenty One Pilots And The AMAs Supergroup

Josh Dun builds the perfect band

October 8, 2018
Michael Cerio
Twenty One Pilots

Radio.com

Categories: 
2018 American Music Awards

Twenty One Pilots are set to perform a song off their brand new album Trench on Tuesday night at the 2018 American Music Awards, but first we asked drummer Josh Dun to help us fulfill a rock n' roll fantasy.

The mission was near impossible, but Dun was up to the challenge. Help us build the ultimate AMAs Supergroup. 

Related: Twenty One Pilots Release 'Trench', Set to Perform at 2018 AMAs

Using only the essentials, like Velcro and laminated paper, Josh helped us make the ultimate band filled with American Music Awards nominees. "I'm gonna be part of this band too" said Josh. "And the other guy in my band, Tyler, I'm gonna make him be in it too, because I can't go on stage without him." 

We gave Dun a pile of nominees, and this is the masterpiece he created.

"Think about that. Think about how that's gonna sound and look, and then it's gonna look way different" explained Josh of his supergroup.

As much as we would love to see Twenty One Pilots team up with Carrie Underwood, we think this dream team is still a ways away from become a reality. However, in the meantime, both Underwood and the "Jumpsuit" singers will take the stage to perform at the AMAs. They will be joined by Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Panic! At The DiscoTaylor Swift, and many more.

Stay tuned, because you never know who might show up on the AMAs stage. Maybe even "Daddy Yankee And Friends."

The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tags: 
Twenty One Pilots
2018 American Music Awards

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.08.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Brian’s Dog Can’t Swim - But He Still Threw Him Into The Pool This Weekend! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Went On A Speed Date & Talked About A Sleepover This Weekend! Did It Happen? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Street Teamer Joao Got Hit On By The Drunk Person He Interviewed At The Club! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea’s New Dude Seemed Great Until She Discovered What He Did With Her Best Friend! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio