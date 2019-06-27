Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey Join Forces for 'Charlie's Angels' Song

See the first trailer now

June 27, 2019
Michael Cerio

After cryptic teases Wednesday from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey, the trio has revealed a preview of their upcoming collaboration for the latest version of Charlie's Angels

Woven throughout the trailer for the Elizabeth Banks directed film, the three team up for the first time on an upbeat empowerment anthem. "Don't call me angel" Grande sings as Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska dance and fight in a club.

Charlie's Angels is in theaters on November 15th. The movie is a reboot of the 2000 film, which was based on the 1970s show.

Related: Miley Cyrus Brings Back Ashley O From 'Black Mirror' to Dance With Lil Nas X

All three women have been very busy lately, aside from this new mega-collab. Ariana Grande is continuing her Sweetener World Tour, while Miley Cyrus has been living a double-life as Ashley O on the Netflix show Black Mirror and dropping the first of her three EPs this year. Lana Del Rey meanwhile is gearing up for the release of her album Norman F***ing Rockwell, due out later this year.

The 2000 edition of Charlie's Angels spawned its own anthem from another trio of women, featuring the song "Independent Women Pt. 1" from Destiny's Child.

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
Miley Cyrus
Lana Del Rey
Charlies Angels

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: How Late is Your Culture & Do You Want Your Social Media Erased - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Is Chelsea About To Get Cheated On & Missed Connections You're Glad You Missed - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: What’s Your Worst Blindside Breakup Story & Who Did You Dirty? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Chelsea's X-Ray Results Are In & Is Your Name The Worst One In Your Family's - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Our Listener Gets Surprised With A Brand New Jeep & Is Lip Sweat A Deal-Breaker For You? - Amp Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio