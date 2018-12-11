Another Post Malone x Crocs Collaboration Is Dropping, As The First Is Reselling For Big Money

Get your Jibbitz in order, this is not a drill

December 11, 2018
Michael Cerio

Post Malone has had a few big collaborations this year. On his GRAMMY nominated Beerbongs & Bentleys album, he trades bars with the best, topping charts with 21 SavageTy Dolla $ign, and an array of other top-rate artists. However, his most successful partnership might be with Crocs.

When the "Better Now" singer teamed up for an unlikely relationship with the shoe company last month, the rapper-endorsed classic clog sold out in minutes. The shoe featuring a yellow devil design and custom Posty Jibbitz like his "Stay Away" tattoo, originally sold for 60 dollars, but is now being resold on sites like Ebay for hundreds of dollars. 

Tuesday, Crocs and Post Malone are back with another collection just in time for the holidays. This pair features a barbed wire design and new exclusive Jibbitz to fill the holes, like snakes and saw blades. They will become officially available at 2:00 PM EST on 12/11. You can find them here.

On Friday it was announced that Post Malone is nominated for 4 GRAMMY Awards. In addition to Album Of The Year, the singer is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Record Of The Year for "Rockstar." Also you should know that the nominees will be announced on January 3rd for the Footwear Industry Awards, you know, just in case.

