All The Big Winners From The 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, and Louis Tomlinson all took home surfboards

August 13, 2018
Michael Cerio
Bebe Rexha

Kevin Winter / Staff

The pink carpet was poppin’ for The 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night.

In between all the Riverdale recognition and the Avengers flexing their award-winning powers, there was plenty of music stars taking home trophies, or rather surfboards.

Louis Tomlinson took home the award for Choice Male Artist, while Camila Cabello won Choice Female Artist. 5 Seconds Of Summer landed Choice Music Group, as Cardi B picked up the award for Choice R&B/Hip Hop Artist.

The show was also packed with performances, including Khalid, Meghan Trainor, and Bebe Rexha.

Bebe also took home the award for Choice Country Song along with Florida Georgia Line for “Meant To Be”.

You can check out our full list of music winners below.

Choice Male Artist 
Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist 
Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group 
5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist 
Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist 
CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist 
Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist 
Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist 
Camila Cabello – “Havana”

Choice Song: Male Artist
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Choice Collaboration 
Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” 

Choice Summer Song 
“Back To You” – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist 
Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group 
5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour
Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song 
“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Choice Electronic/Dance Song
“All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song
“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song 
“Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song 
“Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist
Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing
Jackson Wang

Choice Music Web Star 
Erika Costell

