Sofia Reyes Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B And Dua Lipa

By Sarah Carroll

Sofia Reyes may be heating up the Billboard Latin Songs chart with her Jason Derulo-De La Ghetto collab, "1, 2, 3," but it turns out 22-year-old singer wants to focus on working with more women in the future.

"I would love to work with Anne Marie, Dua Lipa, Cardi B," she revealed to McCabe in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio. "I want to work with women now. I don’t have female collabs, so I’m working on that for sure."

Video of Sofia Reyes Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B &amp; Dua Lipa

But first, Sofia Reyes has big plans for the Latin Billboard Awards, which takes place April 26 in Las Vegas.

"Actually, it’s a surprise. I don’t think I can say a lot about it. Actually, they’re like no you can’t! But it’s going to be great! Don’t miss the Latin Billboard Awards. I’m going to be performing."

Watch the full interview with Sofia Reyes and McCabe below!