Party Favor sits down with McCabe to talk about his songwriting process for the album, his Thanksgiving Day plans and his brand new song "Blame" featuring Naika.

Party Favor Bio:

Few acts have the innovative color and diverse repertoire of Party Favor, one of the fastest rising names in Dance Music. His edgy style helped pioneer the festival trap & twerk genre, exhilarating audiences and turning heads across the globe. Party Favor, AKA Dylan Ragland, has created chart topping original records such as ‘Bap U’, ‘Caskets’, ‘Give It To Me Twice’, ‘In My Head’ and his most recent release ‘MDR’. He has also done production work for hip hop heavyweights such as Lil Jon, Offset, 2 Chainz, ASAP Ferg and more.



Party Favor's highly anticipated Party and Destroy EP released the summer of 2016 and has racked up over 34 million streams on Spotify! The EP included collaborations with Dillon Francis, Gucci Mane, Sean Kingston, Rich The Kid, Georgia Ku and more. The EP received raving reviews in the industry debuting at #2 on iTunes Dance album charts. The EP's lead single "Give It To Me Twice" has garnished over 12 million plays on Spotify while the follow up “In My Head” hit #1 on US Dance Radio, #7 on Billboard's dance radio airplay charts and was the #1 most requested song for 5 weeks in a row on BPM (Sirius XM).



Party Favor has already racked up almost 100 million streams on Spotify and over 36 million plays on Soundcloud and the numbers are continuously growing. His infectious music has created massive demand across the globe, leading to consistent headlining tours at some of the best and most iconic venues. His success in the states and abroad has lead to his music being featured in numerous feature films, tv shows and commercials. Some of those notable features include national commercials for: T-mobile, Mountian Dew, Gatorade, Samsung and more. His music has also been featured in films such as: Vacation, How To Be Single, Neighbors 2, Gringos and Baywatch as well as hit televisions shows Ballers, Silicon Valley, NCIS Los Angeles, NBC's Superstore and more.



Party Favor won't slow down anytime soon, as he is embarking on his world wide tour in 2018 and just played this year's Coachella Festival which had an overflowing crowd of 50,000 people with a star studded group of specials guests that included Jamie Foxx, Tyga and Rich The Kid.