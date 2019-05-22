NCT 127 Play Rapid Fire Questions with McCabe and Talk New Music and Love For Their Fans

May 22, 2019
McCabe

NCT 127 talk to McCabe about their first headlining U.S. Tour, the love for their NCTzens and working on new music. 

