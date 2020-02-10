Watch Monsta X's SoCal Honda Sound Space Performance This Thursday

Hey MONBEBE! Check out the webcast of RADIO.COM LIVE with Monsta X with a special SoCal Honda Sound Space performance and interview this Thursday at 7pm PT (replaying in its entirety for 24 hours only) live from LA's Miracle Mile!

Our very own McCabe will be hosting a special Q&A to talk about Monsta X's brand new album, ALL ABOUT LUV, which comes out Friday, February 14th!

We'll also be streaming the show live on Twitter for fans outside the United States!

ALL ABOUT LUV arrives fittingly on Valentine’s Day and is the K-pop sensation’s first all-English LP, featuring the hit “WHO DO U LOVE?” with French Montana and the slow-burning groove “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT.” It’s the culmination of years of success building to their next big moment, and setting the stage for an epic World Tour this summer.

“It’s a Valentine’s Day gift to all of our MONBEBE who are standing by our side day and night,” Monsta X shared in a statement. “This album talks about relationships and the things that we are all dealing with on a daily basis. We hope that our MONBEBE all over the world will like it, and spread the word, after all, it’s all about luv.”

The new era starts here, with a special performance for you on Thursday night live from Los Angeles.

Watch RADIO.COM LIVE with Monsta X on Thursday February 13 at 7PM PT, streaming above and on the RADIO.COM app. Get your copy of ALL ABOUT LUV here.

