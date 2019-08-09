Monsta X Talk About "Who Do You Love" with French Montana, Love For Their Fans + Teach McCabe Korean Slang

August 9, 2019
McCabe
Categories: 
Interview

Monsta X make a stop with McCabe to talk about their song "Who Do You Love" with French Montana, play rapid fire questions and share a special message to their fans!

See the photos from Monsta  X's visit HERE.

Tags: 
Monsta X
Interview
McCabe

