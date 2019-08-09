Monsta X Talk About "Who Do You Love" with French Montana, Love For Their Fans + Teach McCabe Korean Slang
August 9, 2019
Monsta X make a stop with McCabe to talk about their song "Who Do You Love" with French Montana, play rapid fire questions and share a special message to their fans!
See the photos from Monsta X's visit HERE.
[#MONSTA_X> We are so excited to share that we have joined the @epicrecords family! We can't wait to work with the talented team at Epic as they help us continue to grow and take our music to another level. We're beyond thrilled to share this next chapter with @epicrecords ---- #MONSTAX #EpicRecords