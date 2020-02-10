Watch Monsta X's SoCal Honda Sound Space Performance + Interview

Hey MONBEBE! Check out Monsta X's performance and interview live from LA's Miracle Mile!

Our very own McCabe hosted a special Q&A to talk about Monsta X's brand new album, ALL ABOUT LUV, and to find out what they really "LUV."

"Who Do U Love"

"Middle of the Night"

"You Can't Hold My Heart"

ALL ABOUT LUV fittingly arrived on Valentine’s Day and is the K-pop sensation’s first all-English LP, featuring the hit “WHO DO U LOVE?” with French Montana and the slow-burning groove “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT.” It’s the culmination of years of success building to their next big moment, and setting the stage for an epic World Tour this summer.

“It’s a Valentine’s Day gift to all of our MONBEBE who are standing by our side day and night,” Monsta X shared in a statement. “This album talks about relationships and the things that we are all dealing with on a daily basis. We hope that our MONBEBE all over the world will like it, and spread the word, after all, it’s all about luv.”

The new era starts here, and we've got a front row seat in Los Angeles.

