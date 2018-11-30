McCabe Talks To TroyBoi About New Music

November 30, 2018
McCabe

McCabe sits down with TroyBoi to talk about his brand new single "Say Yeah."

See interview photos here.

 

TroyBoi Biography:

British producer Troy Henry, better known as TroyBoi, is a multicultural electronic music artist who has produced and remixed tracks for rap, R&B, and pop artists in addition to releasing work under his own name. The native of South East London, England arrived during the early 2010s and is most frequently associated with trap music, though his output has also veered from electro-house to commercial dance-pop. Among his most prominent productions are Little Mix's "Lightning" and Serayah's "Get No Better (2.0)," while he has remixed tracks by Danny Brown ("Smokin & Drinkin"), Missy Elliott ("WTF [Where They From]"), and ZAYN ("Like I Would"). As a proper solo artist, his most successful tracks include the muscular likes of "O.G.," "Soundclash" (a Flosstradamus collaboration), and the Mad Decent-issued "Afterhours" (featuring Nina Sky and co-production from Diplo). In 2017, Henry issued his debut full-length, Left Is Right, a bass-heavy collection that included collaborations with Healthy Chill, Nefera, Y.A.S, and Ice Cube. The next year, he issued the EP V!BEZ, featuring David Stewart on the track "Spooky." The follow-up, V!BEZ, Vol. 2, landed later that year. Read full bio here.

Tags: 
TroyBoi
Interview

