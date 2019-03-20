McCabe Interviews Mabel To Talk New Music, Being Vegan and Her Dream Collabs

Mabel stops by to talk to McCabe about her catchy new single "Don't Call Me Up", being vegan and what to do when you go through a break up.

"I just want to make music that makes people feel good about themselves."

Mabel bio:

An effortless storyteller with a pure and unfiltered singing talent and songwriting ability, Mabel McVey has an instinctive gift of melody far beyond her twenty two years. Indeed Mabel has made quite the impression since bursting on to the scene in September 2015 with her release ‘Know Me Better’. Quietly released onto Mabel’s personal SoundCloud, the single didn’t remain a secret for long, putting the wheels in motion for Mabel to become a fresh and exciting name amongst a brand new generation of r’n’b chanteuses.

In the three or so years since then, Mabel’s growth (musically, emotionally, visually) has been extraordinary. Her formative material led to the surprise breakthrough of ‘Finders Keepers’ in 2017, which went platinum, spent 5 weeks in the top 10, and saw Mabel nominated for her first BRIT Award (Critics’ Choice). She has gone from playing nervous, intimate shows to touring with Harry Styles, selling out her own dates around the world (including London’s Brixton Academy) and has clocked up increasingly-surreal experiences en route(which includes playing Wembley Stadium in a Burberry catsuit and rainbow flag). Over two million single sales in the UK and over half a billion streams followed. Repaying all her early promise in the process, Mabel has emerged as one of the UK’s most positive, candid lyrical voices, with songs that frequently explore everything from identity (sexual, racial, personal), the challenges of modern relationships, and working out who you are and what you want.

Born into a musical dynasty, it is safe to say that music quite literally runs in the blood of Mabel. The daughter of producer Cameron McVey, best known for his seminal work with Massive Attack, Portishead, Sugababes and All Saints, Cameron remains one of British music’s most cherish guardians. Mabel’s mother is Neneh Cherry, the cross-generational music and style superstar who went onto defy then-musical genres. It is this seamless ability to converge musical cultures that been passed down to Mabel, and she now takes in her own dazzling direction.